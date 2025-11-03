MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Avalanche on Nepal’s Yalung Ri peak kills 3, including French climber; 4 missing

Five others were injured after the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-metre-tall peak, located in the Rolwaling Valley of Bagmati province's Dolakha district

PTI Published 03.11.25, 09:24 PM
Representational image

Representational image Picture from social media

At least three people including a foreign climber were killed and four others went missing on Monday after an avalanche struck northeastern Nepal's Yalung Ri peak.

Five others were injured after the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-metre-tall peak, located in the Rolwaling Valley of Bagmati province's Dolakha district.

A French climber and two Nepali guides died during an expedition when the avalanche occurred at around 10:00 am, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato.

Also Read

Local media had initially reported a higher toll of seven.

The expedition team consisted of 12 people, seven Nepali guides and five foreign climbers.

Four foreign nationals including those from Canada, Germany and Italy have been missing since the incident and rescue operations continued till Monday evening.

Five Nepalese who were injured in the incident were rescued from the incident site.

A search operation was carried out by the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel with the help of a helicopter, said DSP Mahato, adding that it was hampered by bad weather.

The search operation will continue on Tuesday, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

