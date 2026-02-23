Bangladesh army sees major reshuffle after Tarique Rahman govt takes charge: Report

Bangladesh’s new government has initiated a sweeping reshuffle of the Army’s top brass, appointing a new Chief of General Staff and reassigning several senior officers across strategic and intelligence roles, according to local media reports.

The changes, announced by Army Headquarters on Sunday, come days after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman assumed office on February 17, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The restructuring impacts key operational commands as well as the country’s premier military intelligence agency.

Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman has been appointed as the Chief of General Staff (CGS). He was previously serving as the chief or General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), Prothom Alo reported, quoting sources in the defence ministry.

Under the reshuffle, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hasan has been replaced by newly promoted Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman.

Hasan has been attached to the foreign ministry and is expected to be appointed as an ambassador abroad.

Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury has been named director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), the report said.

Currently serving as a brigadier general at Army Headquarters, he will assume the post upon his promotion to major general.

Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, who was serving as defence adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India, has been recalled and will take charge as the GOC of an infantry division with the elevated rank and status of major general.

The reshuffle follows significant political developments in the country. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a two-thirds majority in the February 12 elections, and Rahman, 60, was sworn in on February 17, bringing an end to the 18-month rule of Muhummad Yunus.