MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 20 July 2025

30 people injured as vehicle rams into crowd waiting to enter nightclub in Los Angeles

Victims were transported to local hospitals and trauma centres, according to Captain Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department

AP Published 20.07.25, 07:39 AM
A car sits on the pavement after ramming into a crowd of people in Los Angeles early on Saturday. (AP)

A car sits on the pavement after ramming into a crowd of people in Los Angeles early on Saturday. (AP)

A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early on Saturday, injuring 30 people.

Victims were transported to local hospitals and trauma centres, according to Captain Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department. At least three were in critical condition after being injured along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, the fire department said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Van Gerpen said that a line of people were waiting to enter a nightclub when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit a taco truck and valet stand. Paramedics discovered that one of the patients had a gunshot wound, Van Gerpen said. He said his identity was not yet known.

“This is under police investigation,” he said. “This will be a large investigation with the LAPD.” People inside the club came out to help before emergency crews arrived, he said, to help the victims.

“They were all standing in line going into a nightclub. There was a taco cart out there, so they were ... getting some food, waiting to go in. And there’s also a valet line there,” he said. “The valet podium was taken out, the taco truck was taken out, and then a large number of people were impacted by the vehicle.”

RELATED TOPICS

Accident Los Angeles Nightclub Fire Department Rescue Injury
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha: 16-year-old girl abducted, set on fire in Puri, BJP government under pressure

The girl, a Class VIII dropout, is battling 70 per cent burns at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, which said the next 48 hours were critical
Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi (in set)
Quote left Quote right

Modi ji, what is the truth about the 5 jets? The country has the right to know

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT