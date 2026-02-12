Youth held with drugs worth Rs 50 lakh in Raiganj

A joint team of the Raiganj police and the special task force (STF) of the state police arrested an 18-year-old on Wednesday with narcotics worth ₹50 lakh on him.

Police sources said Sabir Sheikh, a resident of Kaliachak in Malda, was travelling on a government bus to Purnea in Bihar.

As the bus reached Siliguri More in Raiganj, he was apprehended and frisked. Brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) weighing 704 grams was recovered from his possession, its value estimated at over ₹50 lakh, sources said.

Train kills boy

Mahan Oraon, 15, and a resident of the Aibheel tea estate, died after being hit by a long-distance passenger train on the Kurti rail bridge near Chalsa of Jalpaiguri on Wednesday. According to eyewitnesses, the Alipurduar-bound Kanchankanya Express hit the teen near the rail bridge. Bystanders and Government Railway Police and the Matiali police station personnel reached the spot. The body was sent for a post-mortem. Probe is on.