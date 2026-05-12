Plea to clear due civic tax as Cooch Behar municipality faces financial crunch

The Trinamool Congress-run Cooch Behar municipality on Monday appealed to residents to pay their outstanding municipal taxes, while underscoring that it was going through a financial crunch.

Dilip Saha, the chairman, said the payment of municipal tax was necessary to maintain civic services.

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“The municipality’s daily revenue collection has been badly affected as the toll gates and parking zones across Cooch Behar were shut down after the announcement of the Assembly election results. The closure of toll gates and vehicle parking zones led to a complete halt in daily collections for some time. Although the overall situation is gradually returning to normal, revenue collection remains significantly lower than before, with the municipality currently earning nearly half of its previous daily income,” said Saha.

“In this situation, we appeal to all residents to pay their municipal taxes and support the smooth functioning of the municipality,” he added.

Saha didn't disclose the total dues of the civic tax, which residents need to pay every quarter.

He also said toll gates and parking areas should not become centres of political division or unrest. Appealing to all political parties, he said civic services must continue uninterrupted in the public interest.

“Political differences may exist, but they should not affect essential civic services,” the chairman said.

After the BJP came to power in the state, agencies or individuals tasked with collecting the parking fee and toll tax have stopped doing so, fearing political backlash.

Saha said the administration was taking necessary measures to keep various municipal services operational and assured that steps would soon be taken to stabilise the municipality’s financial condition.

Saha has said the residents should realise that regular tax payments are crucial for continuing developmental projects and maintaining essential public services in the town.