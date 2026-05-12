Butterfly festival at Buxa spotlights rich biodiversity: 125 species spotted at 4-day camp

At least 125 butterfly species were spotted during the Fifth Butterfly Festival held at the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Alipurduar, highlighting the rich biodiversity of the region.

The four-day festival, which began on May 7 and concluded on Sunday, was organised by the state forest department and the Siliguri-based Himalayan Nature & Adventure Foundation (HNAF).

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Around 25 participants from across the state, including college students and butterfly enthusiasts, participated in the event alongside noted lepidopterist Rudra Prasad Das.

The festival began in the Raimatang forest of BTR, where participants explored six special trails covering dense forests, rivers and streams.

Participants photographed and documented various butterfly species before returning to the base camp in the evening to prepare checklists and discuss their findings.

Among the species recorded are Yellow Helen, Orange Oakleaf, Autumn Leaf, Common Map and Common Gull butterflies.

Rudra Prasad said: “Within just three days, we could record nearly one-fourth of the total butterfly species found in BTR, which reflects the immensely rich biodiversity of this vast forest.”

One of the major attractions of the festival was the night observation of moths and butterflies using a white screen illuminated by special lights after 10 pm. In the evening, discussion sessions were also organised by experts like Purab Choudhury, Mohua Singh, Judhajit Dasgupta and retired forest officials Bidyut Sarkar and Ujjwal Ghosh.

Butterfly expert Judhajit Dasgupta stressed the importance of insect conservation.

“Butterflies are among the most beautiful insects. Over the last century, many insect species have disappeared, and nearly 70 per cent are now on the verge of extinction. Human civilisation directly depends on insects, and people must realise the importance of conserving them,” he said.

Animesh Bose, the programme coordinator of HNAF, emphasised that Buxa is not only an important habitat for herbivores and carnivores but also a paradise for birds, butterflies and countless other insects.

“It is our responsibility to preserve the biodiversity of BTR or else, we may face serious ecological consequences in the future,” said Bose.