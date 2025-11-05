Voters on hard copy, missing in digital: Protests erupt in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga

Protests rocked Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar on the first day of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls as hundreds of residents staged a blockade from 11am to 2.30pm, protesting the disappearance of their names from the voter list.

According to residents of booth 2/243 in Dangkoba under the Pachagar panchayat in Mathabhanga-I block, the hard copy of the 2002 voter list shows 846 names, but the digital list of 2002 uploaded by the Election Commission of India on its website has only 421 names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anguished residents blocked the Mathabhanga–Changrabandha state highway, demanding restoration of the missing names.

“There were 846 names in the 2002 list. But now, only 421 remain, and the rest are missing. We are worried. If the EC does not publish a full and accurate list, we will launch a larger movement,” said Rafiqul Islam, a protester.

The agitated villagers claimed they had informed the administration several times in the past, but no action was taken.

“As the SIR process commenced today (Tuesday), we were forced to protest on the streets, demanding a complete and accurate voter list,” said Azizul Hossain, another villager who joined the protest.

Due to the blockade, traffic stood still for around three-and-a-half hours, causing hardship to daily commuters and others. Eventually, the protesters themselves withdrew the blockade.

Partha Pratim Roy, a former MP and the district spokesperson of Trinamool, said the onus was with the Election Commission.

“If names from the 2002 voter list have been removed, the responsibility is with the Election Commission. I have already informed the district magistrate, and if the missing names are not restored, the Trinamool Congress will take to the streets,” he said.

Rajibul Hasan, sabhapati of the Trinamool-run Mathabhanga panchayat samiti, spoke in similar tones.

“The residents’ demands are justified. We will discuss the issue with the administration. Excluding genuine voters’ names is unacceptable,” he said.

Officials of the local block administration said they are aware of the issue. “We have reported the matter to the higher authorities,” said Subhajit Mondal, the BDO of Mathabhanga-I block.