BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of communal politics, alleges bid to incite riots in Bengal

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the TMC chief’s appeasement politics had been evident from her past comments and actions

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 20.12.25, 06:57 PM
Mamata Banerjee, (inset) Gaurav Bhatia PTI, Social media

The BJP on Saturday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in communal politics and attempting to incite riots between Hindu and Muslim communities, claiming she has sensed defeat for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state assembly elections scheduled next year.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned Banerjee’s silence over alleged remarks made by TMC MLA Madan Mitra about Lord Ram and claimed that such statements were being made at her instructions.

"TMC MLA Madan Mitra said Prabhu Ram is Muslim, not a Hindu. Crores of Hindus have been hurt with his remarks, but Mamata Banerjee has kept mum over it," Bhatia said.

Also Read

He asked whether any action had been taken against the legislator and added, "Did she expel Madan Mitra from her party? Was any FIR lodged against him?" Alleging that the chief minister was encouraging divisive politics, Bhatia said, "This shows how Mamata Banerjee is indulging communal politics. She wants to incite Hindu-Muslim riots".

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that Banerjee had been "instructing" her party leaders to make such "communal statements" to appease a particular community, asserting that she has realised her party is set to lose the state assembly polls next year.

"It is Banerjee's responsibility to ensure maintenance of law and order as well as peace and tranquillity in the state, as the state home department comes under her. It is also her responsibility to take strict action against those making communal statements," he said.

Bhatia also claimed that the TMC chief’s appeasement politics had been evident from her past comments and actions.

Referring to an incident from 2019, he said, "When someone greeted her with 'Jai Sri Ram' in 2019, she furiously came out of her car and told him, 'I will skin you alive'." He further alleged, "We also saw how she called 'Maha Kumbh' a 'Mrityu Kumbh'."

Questioning the TMC leadership’s approach towards religious sentiments, Bhatia said, "Why do Mamata Banerjee and leaders of her party not respect Hindu beliefs and ideals? Does she or any of her party leaders have the courage to make objectionable statements against any other religion?"

"Mamata Banerjee considers Hindus second-grade citizens," he alleged, adding that people would give a befitting reply to the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly polls next year.

