Bengal Assembly polls: Violence breaks out in Basanti during BJP campaign; eight arrested

Clashes broke out between Trinamool and BJP workers during a door-to-door campaign by the saffron party’s nominee in South 24-Parganas’ Basanti on Thursday.

At around 1 pm, BJP nominee Bikash Sardar alleged that a group of Trinamool supporters blocked their way in Basanti Bazar and attacked party workers. The BJP further alleged that the attackers, backed by the Trinamool, vandalised at least two motorcycles.

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“We are not disturbing any other party’s programmes. Why are we not being allowed to hold our campaign? Why have those who attacked our rally not been arrested yet?” Sardar asked a police officer. “If this continues, how will elections be held in Basanti?”

Sardar said the Trinamool had resorted to violence out of fear of defeat and accused the police of remaining “silent spectators” despite witnessing the incident.

Police said the clash was triggered by a dispute over the parking of motorcycles. The violence left a Basanti police station officer with a head injury.

Eight people have been arrested following the attack on police personnel.

Subhendra Kumar, superintendent of police of the Baruipur police district, said several policemen were injured in the clash.

“A BJP rally was attacked. The BJP candidate was not present when the incident took place. We have arrested eight people in connection with the case,” he said.

On Basanti violence. "All the blame on any incident comes to the Trinamool. We don't know anything about it. No one should provoke," Chandrima Bhattacharya, state minister-in-charge of finance (independent).

According to police, tensions escalated when one group returned with additional supporters and staged a road blockade, accusing BJP workers of carrying out the initial attack. Several motorcycles were damaged during the violence.

Local BJP leaders questioned why central forces deployed for the poll process were not stationed in the area.

The Trinamool denied the allegations, with its workers staging a road blockade in Basanti in protest against the incident.

The clash in Basanti comes close on the heels of the murder of a Trinamool worker in Jadavpur’s Baghajatin area, in which another person was critically injured.

Police have since been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.