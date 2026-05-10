31-year-old civil engineer from Bihar found dead in Alipurduar; cause of death unclear

A 31-year-old civil engineer from Bihar was found dead of unknown causes in Alipurduar town on Saturday morning, prompting the police to initiate an investigation into the incident.

The deceased, Chandan Kumar, was working on the installation of an underground gas pipeline.

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A police source said Chandan had arrived in Alipurduar on April 19 for the project. His wife and infant child stayed back at their home in Bihar. He lived alone in a rented accommodation in Suryanagar, in ward eight of the town.

The owner of the house described Chandan as quiet and well-mannered and said he largely kept to himself.

His neighbours were concerned when repeated knocks on his door went unanswered.

They looked through a window and noticed Chandan kneeling motionless on the floor in the room.

A team from the Alipurduar police station arrived and broke open the door. They found Chandan sitting on the floor and a piece of cloth was hanging from the ceiling fan.

The body was sent to the Alipurduar district hospital for post-mortem. The police have also informed his family, who are on the way to Alipurduar, said a source.

Pillion rider hurt

Govinda Saha, a 60-year-old pillion rider, was injured when a private car hit the two-wheeler he was on near NRS Medical College in Calcutta on Friday.

Saha, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to NRS Medical College. Police arrested the driver and seized the car.