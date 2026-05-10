Statues of Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu vandalised in South Dinajpur village, BJP blamed

Tensions flared in the Deuria village in Bansihari, South Dinajpur, on Saturday after unidentified persons damaged statues of tribal freedom fighters Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu on Friday and placed BJP flags at the site.

The vandalism triggered protests by members of the tribal community who accused BJP supporters.

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The angry demonstrators damaged some shops and a BJP office, setting fire to party flags, chairs and tables.

Residents said the statues of Sidhu and Kanhu — revered figures of the Santhal rebellion against British rule — had been installed nearly a decade ago.

“This morning, we saw that the hands of the statues of Sidhu and Kanhu had been broken and BJP flags had been placed there. From this, we suspected BJP involvement,” said Khudiram Mardi, a protester.

Hundreds of agitated villagers, many carrying bows, arrows, sticks and brooms, blocked the Buniadpur–Daulatpur road with bamboo barricades. Women were seen leading much of the demonstration.

The road blockade began around 7am, bringing traffic to a halt.

A large contingent from Bansihari police station, along with central forces and combat personnel, rushed to the spot.

Senior officers, including inspector-in-charge Swapan Biswas and Shubhatosh Sarkar, the sub-divisional police officer of Gangarampur, also went there.

The protesters demanded that those responsible for damaging the statues be immediately identified and given strict punishment.

The officers assured them that necessary steps would be taken, and the blockade was withdrawn around 11.30 am.

The BJP denied the allegations and accused the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the incident.

“It was carried out by Trinamool. BJP flags were intentionally placed there to implicate us. We have asked the police to find out the truth,” said Bapi Sarkar, a district general secretary of the BJP.

Trinamool leaders brushed aside the claims.

“It appears that some overenthusiastic BJP workers may have committed the act. Trinamool has no connection with this incident. We have appealed to members of the tribal community to maintain peace,” said Subhash Bhowal, the district Trinamool president.