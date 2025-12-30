Union home minister Amit Shah in Calcutta to finetune Bengal poll strategy

Union home minister Amit Shah reached Calcutta on Monday and said that Bengal was fully prepared for the change in next year’s Assembly elections.

“West Bengal is fully prepared for change. I have arrived in Kolkata on a three-day visit to West Bengal. I am overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by party workers and supporters at the airport,” Shah wrote on his social media handle on Monday night.

Shah was welcomed by BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya and the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, in the city.

“Tomorrow, there will be a detailed discussion on the upcoming Assembly elections at the BJP West Bengal core group meeting. The following day, I will meet the MPs and MLAs of @BJP4Bengal and also interact with the energetic and strong party workers of the Kolkata metropolitan area,” Shah wrote.

Shah’s social media post came after he conducted the first round of meetings with 26 top state BJP functionaries, followed by a smaller session with 10 central and state leaders. He is likely to address a news conference on Tuesday morning and meet top RSS leaders at a coordination meeting.

On Wednesday, Shah will attend one of the most important meetings with booth-level BJP workers from all 144 Kolkata Municipal Corporation wards, as the party has focused on winning a few seats in the city, besides conquering Bengal. He is likely to visit Thanthania Kalibari to pay tribute to the Goddess Kali there.