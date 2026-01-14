Two killed in road accident at New Town near Kolkata, residents blame administration

Two men were killed in a motorcycle accident at New Town on the outskirts of Kolkata, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night when the victims, identified as Asit Mahato and Pranaydeep Majhi, were riding motorcycles from opposite directions, an officer said.

According to the initial probe, the bikes collided head-on at high speed, throwing both riders several metres from their vehicles, he said, adding that they were found lying in a pool of blood.

Mahato died on the spot, while Majhi was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition by local residents, the officer said, adding that he later succumbed to his injuries.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Local residents are blaming the negligence of the administration for this accident. They allege that there are almost no street lights in that particular area.