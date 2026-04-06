Trinamool targets PM Modi over silence after Pakistan minister mentions Kolkata in threat

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif’s remark about targeting Kolkata has found its way into West Bengal’s election campaign, giving the Trinamool Congress an opening to question the BJP on national security.

With less than two weeks left for the first phase of Assembly polls, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and party leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership of remaining silent on the statement from Pakistan.

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For months, the BJP has centred its Bengal campaign on infiltration from Bangladesh, border security and minority appeasement, presenting itself as firm on national security.

The TMC on Monday sought to turn that argument around, asking why there was no response when a Pakistani minister mentioned Kolkata directly.

At a rally in Nadia district, Mamata Banerjee said: "You come to Bengal during elections and attack Bengal. But when Pakistan threatens Bengal, you remain silent. Why? You should resign."

Referring to Asif’s comment that Pakistan would "take it to Kolkata" in the event of any “future misadventure”, she added: "When Pakistan's defence minister says they will attack Kolkata, why did the Prime Minister not say that strict action would be taken? Why did he remain silent? We will not tolerate any threat to Kolkata just as we do not tolerate any threat to the country."

She also questioned how a Pakistani minister could mention Kolkata and called for an investigation. Later in Siliguri, Abhishek Banerjee raised the same issue, linking it to Modi’s campaign in the state.

"He is sitting in Pakistan and threatening to attack Kolkata, while Modi is busy campaigning in Cooch Behar and asking people to remove the TMC," Abhishek said. He also criticised Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

"Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are silent. Shah calls us Bangladeshis and Pakistanis every day, but when Pakistan threatens Kolkata, he becomes a mute spectator. Is this your 56-inch chest?" he said.

Abhishek added: "The day Mamata Banerjee goes to Delhi, and there is an INDIA alliance government at the Centre, we will hit them by entering their territory."

The issue shifts the focus of the campaign. So far, the BJP has pushed infiltration, the CAA and identity politics in border districts such as Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Malda and Cooch Behar.

The TMC is now trying to bring the debate to Kolkata. The BJP has rejected the TMC’s attack, calling it an attempt to divert attention from corruption allegations and from its campaign on infiltration and law and order.

With polling close, the remark from Pakistan has become part of the political exchange in Bengal, adding another line of attack in an already sharp contest.