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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi’s resignation over silence on Pakistan threat to Kolkata

'You (PM) target Bengal during election rallies; but when Pakistan talks of attacking Bengal, you do not utter a word. You should resign'

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 06.04.26, 04:06 PM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee File picture

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation, accusing him of remaining silent on Pakistan’s reported threat to target Kolkata during a future conflict.

Addressing a poll rally in Nadia district, Banerjee questioned why the prime minister did not raise the issue during his recent campaign in the state. “You (PM) target Bengal during election rallies; but when Pakistan talks of attacking Bengal, you do not utter a word. You should resign,” she said.

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She further asked, “Why did the prime minister not raise the issue during his rally in Bengal? When Pakistan's defence minister says they will attack Kolkata, why didn't the prime minister say that 'we will take strong action'?” — referring to Modi’s rally in Cooch Behar a day earlier.

“Just like we do not accept any threat to the country, we will also not take the threat to Kolkata lying down,” Banerjee asserted.

Her remarks came after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned India of retaliation involving Kolkata in case of any “future misadventures”.

“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,” Asif said while speaking to reporters in Sialkot.

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