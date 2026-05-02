Hope for positive review: 60 orchards in Malda ripe for export-quality mangoes

The Bengal horticulture department is anticipating a significant surge in the export of Malda mangoes this year, following a positive review from international buyers regarding last year’s produce.

According to sources in the state horticulture and food processing department, a joint initiative has been undertaken with the Central Institute of Sub-Tropical

Horticulture (CISH) to cultivate export-quality mangoes on 60 selected orchards.

These mangoes are expected to be shipped to Scotland, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Bhutan and several other countries.

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“Last year, approximately 15 metric tons of mangoes from the district were

exported to these countries. The feedback received from overseas buyers was excellent. This year, we expect exports to increase substantially, with an estimated 250 to 300 metric tons likely to be shipped to European and Asian markets. Exports will commence in June, as Malda’s mango varieties mature later in the season,” said Samanta Layek, a deputy director of the state horticulture department in Malda.

He noted that mango orchards spread across nearly 70 hectares were identified for producing high-quality export-grade fruit.

“A special type of paper wrapper is being used to cover the mangoes in these orchards to preserve their skin colour and overall quality,” he added.

Layek also acknowledged the support of CISH in helping maintain the quality standards required for international markets.

Local mango producers have been advised to avoid using chemical pesticides or inorganic substances at any stage, from cultivation to packaging, to meet export requirements.

Uzzal Saha, the president of the Malda Mango Merchants’ Association, highlighted a concerning trend.

“Some orchard owners have been illegally converting orchard land into plots for

sale because of declining profitability in mango cultivation. However, initiatives like

this, which ensure stable export opportunities, can motivate growers to preserve their orchards and focus on producing superior-quality mangoes,” said Saha.

This year, Malda is expected to produce around 3.25 lakh metric tons of mangoes, thus maintaining its steady average output, sources said.