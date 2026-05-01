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regular-article-logo Friday, 01 May 2026

Kolkata Police impose 60-day prohibitory order from May 3 in city's central business district

The order was issued ahead of the May 4 counting of votes in the assembly elections

PTI Published 01.05.26, 11:04 PM
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After receiving inputs about possible violent demonstrations, the Kolkata Police on Friday decided to impose prohibitory orders for 60 days from May 3 in parts of the city’s central business district, an official order said.

The order was issued ahead of the May 4 counting of votes in the assembly elections.

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Two counting centres in Kolkata witnessed high drama late on Thursday evening after TMC leaders alleged a lack of transparency and possible malpractice at the strongrooms housing sealed EVMs of the assembly polls, which concluded on April 29.

"Information has been received from credible sources that violent demonstrations are likely to take place, resulting in large-scale disturbances of the public tranquillity and breach of the peace” in areas under Bowbazar and Hare Street police stations, as well as the Headquarters Traffic Guard zone, the order said.

Invoking provisions of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, it further stated that authorities were “of the opinion that there is sufficient cause” to restrict public gatherings in the interest of preventing any disturbance.

The restrictions will remain in force from May 3 to July 1, 2026, or until further notice.

The directive prohibits rallies, processions or demonstrations in the specified areas.

Under the order, any unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of lathis or “any lethal or other dangerous weapons”, as well as acts likely to disrupt peace or vehicular movement, have been banned.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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