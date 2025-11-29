Trinamool sticks to its guns against EC, cites one more 'SIR-linked' death in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday raised what it called another Booth Level Officer’s (BLOs) death linked to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal.

Addressing a media conference in New Delhi a day after a 10-member Trinamool delegation met the full bench of the Election Commission of India, four of the 10 MPs referred to the death of Mastura Khatun, a 41-year-old from Burdwan’s Bhatar.

“She was scared of losing her voting rights, her citizenship. This is because of the pressure created by the Centre’s Election Commission,” said Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mandal, who was a member of the delegation. “The chief election commissioner spoke at length but did not reply to any of our questions.”

After a meeting with the full bench of the commission, the Trinamool delegation had stated on Friday that the EC did not reply to any of the five questions that the party had raised during the meeting.

Later on Friday evening, a spokesperson for the EC had informed The Telegraph that the Trinamool delegation was told not to influence or threaten the BLOs regarding dead, shifted and duplicate voters, adding that a point-by-point rebuttal of all apprehensions and "baseless" allegations made by the delegation was given.

This marks the fifth reported death of a BLO in Bengal amid the ongoing controversy over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

Trinamool general-secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee had demanded the EC release the full minutes of what transpired in the meeting.

On Saturday, the Trinamool’s leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien said: “There has been no press conference by the EC, no press releases. They are selectively planting news. The question is if all 10 of us are saying all this why you [EC] don’t release the transcript of what was discussed at the meeting? If you are accusing a full delegation of cooking up stories, release it.”

In Calcutta, a section of the government employees enlisted as BLOs scuffled with the police outside the offices of the Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal demanding a meeting with him. On Monday some of the BLOs held a 30-hour long sit-in demonstration at the CEO’s office demanding better working conditions.