TMC MLA acts on threat, halts voter roll hearing in Hooghly over bar on booth level activists

The Trinamool’s Chinsurah MLA Asit Majumdar carried out his threat and stopped the Special Intensive Roll (SIR) hearing in Hooghly’s Polba on Tuesday.

“Any hearing in the absence of booth level activists is a farce. Hearing is stopped,” said Asit Majumdar outside the hearing centre at Polba Dadpur block office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling Trinamool has been on the warpath with the Election Commission over the exclusion of the booth level activists – the party representatives in layman’s terms – from the hearing process.

“When I contested to be an MLA, the booth level agent was at the counting centre. The BLAs are recognised by the Election Commission, then why will they not be allowed?” asked Majumdar. “The commission should give us in writing that BLAs are not allowed.”

On Monday, Majumdar had camped at the Mogra-Chinsurah block development officer’s office where the hearing was being held and stalled the process for around two hours.

Majumdar had allowed the hearing to be resumed with the threat that no hearing will be held if BLAs are not allowed inside the centres.

At an internal meeting of the Trinamool held Sunday, the party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said if BLAs are not allowed at the hearings, the party will take up the matter legally.

According to sources, the Election Commission had issued a directive to the district magistrates to ensure no BLAs are allowed inside.

Majumdar spoke with the SDO Chinsurah and told him to get in writing.

“I don’t know why they are refusing to give this in writing,” he said.

Another Trinamool MLA Tapan Dasgupta, who was also at the same complex on Tuesday, claimed that his BLAs have been allowed inside.

“There is no problem here,” Dasgupta said.

The Trinamool has also been holding assistance camps outside the 3,234 centres set up by the central poll panel for the 294 Assembly constituencies across the state.

Both the Trinamool and the BJP have been aiming at each other over the sanitisation of the voters list ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for 2026 summer.

Union home minister Amit Shah is in Calcutta and will be meeting the BJP state leaders later in the day.