Trinamool leader shot at Gangarampur, internal dispute suspected ahead of polls

A Trinamool Congress leader suffered a bullet injury at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur district on Tuesday night when another leader of the party opened fire after waylaying the former's car near the local police station.

Shiba Chowdhury, 39, is undergoing treatment at the subdivisional super-speciality hospital in Gangarampur for the bullet injury in the abdomen.

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His family members said that Shiba was returning home in his car when Babu Chowdhury, along with his associates, intercepted the vehicle and opened fire. "The bullet pierced the car’s window before hitting him," said a source.

A large contingent from the Gangarampur police station arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. Some individuals have been detained, although their identities have not been disclosed. Babu, the main accused, is absconding.

Chinmoy Mittal, the district police chief, said the victim filed a complaint, and an investigation was underway. The police suspect that the incident stemmed from a dispute during a drinking session at night.

The BJP alleged that the firing reflected internal conflict in Trinamool ahead of the Assembly polls.

Subhash Bhowal, the district Trinamool president, has said the party is gathering details and promised that strict legal action will be taken if the allegations are proved.