Trinamool councillor Rabindranath Bhattacharya remanded to police custody after elderly man’s death

The Barrackpore sub-divisional court on Monday remanded Trinamool Congress councillor Rabindranath Bhattacharya, who is also a lawyer, to seven days’ police custody in connection with the death of an elderly man.

The family of 81-year-old Tulsi Adhikari alleged that Bhattacharya beat him during an altercation on Saturday evening over their complaint to municipal authorities about an illegal construction beside their house.

Adhikari was declared 'brought dead' after being taken to a hospital. Bhattacharya, councillor of North Barrackpore Municipality's ward number 23, was arrested by police following interrogation after a case of unnatural death was registered.

The sub-divisional court judge refused Bhattacharya’s bail plea and remanded him to police custody for seven days. The police complaint by the family alleged that Bhattacharya assaulted Adhikari and his son, Hemanta.

Before his arrest, the TMC leader denied the allegations, terming them "baseless and politically motivated".

"I did not assault anyone. I am being defamed for political reasons. Any death is unfortunate, but I did not hit him. Rather, they attacked me. The son of the deceased had grabbed my neck and pushed me. The CCTV footage will confirm that," he said.