TMC infiltrator-friendly: BJP chief Nabin accuses Mamata Banerjee of going to SC to save intruders

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday played the Bangladeshi infiltrator card at a public meeting in Alipurduar and simultaneously promised a "better life" to the region's tea population.

“(Chief minister) Mamata Banerjee rushed to the Supreme Court to save the Bangladeshi infiltrators whom she helped to settle in Bengal when their names were struck off from the electoral rolls. She, however, remained silent when women were tortured and killed in different parts of the state, right from Sandeskhali to Kamduni to RG Kar (hospital) to Park Street,” Nabin said at the Sonapur Thana Ground in Alipurduar.

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As the Assembly elections are drawing near, the BJP leadership is constantly highlighting the issue of infiltration while referring to the deletion of names during the special intensive revision (SIR) process of the electoral roll.

In his speech, Nabin accused the Mamata government of "changing Bengal's demography" by allowing infiltrators to settle here.

“They (Mamata and her party, the Trinamool Congress) are least bothered about development and are only into politics of appeasement and corruption. Over the years, Bengal has moved into a regression mode. This time, people are desperate to change this ‘nirmam sarkar (pitiless government)',” Nabin, also a Rajya Sabha member, said.

Nabin also addressed Bengal's migrant workers. “It is because of infiltrators that people are leaving Bengal, and the state government is in deep slumber. We want to assure the youths and the working class that if the BJP is voted to power, we will create adequate employment opportunities for them and will drive away infiltrators. On May 4, after the results are announced, there will be saffron Holi in the state,” he said.

Nabin also promised higher wages to tea workers.

“Tea workers are in distress here and the industry as a whole is crumbling. We will ensure that tea workers get higher wages and other benefits like those in Assam and other tea-producing states. They will have a better life,” he said.

In north Bengal, the results of 10 to 12 Assembly seats are decided by the tea belt. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP won most of these seats.

Later in the afternoon, Nabin attended an interactive session with tea workers at Jalpaiguri's Nagrakata and joined a road show in Mainaguri.

“We will ensure that tea workers get land rights, houses, drinking water, healthcare services and other benefits,” he said.

A senior tea trade union leader pointed out that both the BJP and Trinamool were steadfastly wooing the tea population.

“On Tuesday, Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee promised revised tea wage if his party returns to power. On Wednesday, the BJP national president reiterated it. Considering the recent tea wage revision in BJP-ruled Assam, both parties are playing this card to woo tea workers and their families,” he said.