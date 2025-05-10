Thunderstorm and heavy rainfall likely across Bengal from May 10 to 14: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a spell of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall over several districts of both north and south Bengal, spanning from May 10 to May 14.

A dry westerly to north-westerly wind is likely to prevail at lower levels over the region, leading to hot and humid weather conditions.

Due to the availability of moisture and the heating effect, enhanced thunderstorm activity accompanied by heavy rainfall is expected, particularly over some districts of north Bengal.

Isolated thunderstorm activity is also forecasted over some districts of south Bengal.

On May 10, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in north Bengal districts—Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar.

No thunderstorm warning has been issued for south Bengal on this date.

On May 11, south Bengal districts of Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, East Burdwan and West Burdwan are likely to experience thunderstorm with lightning along with light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at one or two locations.

North Bengal will witness light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) likely at one or two places over Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

Thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind (40–50 kmph) are also likely at one or two places across all districts of North Bengal.

On May 12, south Bengal districts of East and West Medinipur, Hooghly, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas are expected to experience thunderstorm with lightning with light to moderate rainfall along with gusty wind reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at one or two places.

North Bengal is likely to see severe weather.

Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall along with gusty wind reaching 50-60 kmph are likely at one or two places.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, while heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is expected at one or two places over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Coochbehar.

Malda, north Dinajpur and south Dinajpur districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated locations.

On May 13, the south Bengal districts of Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur and Jhargram are likely to experience thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at one or two locations.

In north Bengal, thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) are expected, with heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) likely at one or two places over Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts.

On May 14, thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind reaching 40-50 kmph is likely at one or two places in south Bengal districts—Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan and West Burdwan.

In north Bengal, heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is expected at one or two places over Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind reaching 40-50 kmph.

The Malda district is also likely to witness similar thunderstorm activity with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind at isolated locations.

The IMD has warned of possible impacts due to the thunderstorms, including damage to standing vegetable crops and unsecured or loose structures.

As precautionary measures, residents are advised to take shelter in safe places and avoid staying in open areas during thunderstorms or lightning activity.

People are also urged to avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles during such events.

Residents across Bengal are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions during this period of heightened weather activity.