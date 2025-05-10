Heatwave grips Bengal: Mercury set to soar across state from May 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning across several districts of both south and north Bengal beginning May 10, with the situation expected to persist through May 14.

The alert forecasts a rise in day temperatures by 2–3°C over the next two days, with maximum temperatures in south Bengal expected to remain 3–5°C above normal.

A dry westerly to north-westerly wind is likely to prevail at lower levels over the region, causing hot and humid weather conditions.

Coastal districts of south Bengal are expected to record maximum relative humidity levels of 80–90 per cent, while interior districts will witness 70–80 per cent.

Minimum relative humidity levels are forecast to remain between 45–55 per cent for coastal districts and 30–40 per cent for interior areas.

On May 10, heat wave conditions (maximum temperature 40°C or more and above normal by 5°C or more) are likely to occur at one or two places over West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts of south Bengal.

The met office expects hot and humid conditions at isolated places in the remaining districts of south Bengal.

In north Bengal, similar heat wave conditions are likely to affect one or two places in Malda district.

On May 11, the same south Bengal districts — West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore — are expected to continue experiencing heat wave conditions.

Other districts of south Bengal will witness hot and humid weather at isolated places.

In North Bengal, Malda and South Dinajpur districts are likely to be affected by heat wave conditions.

On May 12, the heat wave is forecast to persist in the south Bengal districts of West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore, with hot and humid weather anticipated across the remaining parts of South Bengal.

In north Bengal, the Malda district is expected to continue experiencing heat wave conditions.

On May 13, the same pattern is expected to prevail, with the south Bengal districts of West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore again facing heat wave conditions. Other districts in the region will continue to reel under hot and humid weather.

In north Bengal, Malda district is forecast to remain affected by the heat wave.

On May 14, heat wave conditions are likely to continue in West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts of South Bengal.

The remaining districts are expected to experience hot and humid weather.

No heat wave warning has been issued for north Bengal on this day.

While the heat is generally tolerable for the public, it poses moderate health risks for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, individuals with chronic diseases, and those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or engaged in heavy outdoor work.

Health complications such as heat cramps and heat rash are likely.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid prolonged exposure to heat and to refrain from outdoor work between 11 AM and 4 PM.

It is recommended to wear light-weight, light-coloured, loose cotton clothing and to cover the head using a cloth, hat, or umbrella.

People are advised to drink plenty of water, even when not thirsty, and avoid dehydration.

People are also urged to be vigilant about symptoms such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, excessive sweating or seizures and to seek immediate medical attention if they feel faint or ill.