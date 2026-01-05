MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Suvendu Adhikari baits DGP Rajeev Kumar on ‘action’ ordered by Election Commission

Snehamoy Chakraborty Published 05.01.26, 10:37 AM
Rajeev Kumar

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday tore into director general of police Rajeev Kumar after the Election Commission asked him to send an action-taken report (ATR) on the “Trinamool Congress-orchestrated” attack on electoral roll observer C. Murugan in Mograhat, South 24-Parganas, on December 29.

“Mr. DGP (in-charge) Rajeev Kumar, the Election Commission of India has slapped you with a stinging wake-up call, and asked you to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) by Tuesday, January 6th, 5 PM, on the blatant security failures which led to the harassment of Electoral Roll Observer; Shri C. Murugan (IAS), by a TMC-orchestrated mob attack in Magrahat; South 24 Parganas district,” the BJP leader wrote on X.

Sources said Murugan visited SIR hearing camps in Mograhat 1 and 2 and Kulpi blocks in Diamond Harbour, strongholds of Trinamool national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, when “Trinamool-backed” protesters, including women, stopped electoral roll observer Murugan’s car and agitated against the “harassment of common people and senior citizens”. Some protesters even damaged his car’s door lock.

“But here’s the thing, Mr. DGP (in-charge), if your hands are tied by political compulsions and you’re sweating over how to even initiate that ATR, I’ve got your back. Check the annexed videos, crystal clear footage identifying the perpetrators and master conspirators who help assembled and incited that frenzied mob in Magrahat and Kulpi. Will you finally grow a spine, file those FIRs, and haul these TMC thugs to justice? Time to choose: Serve the Constitution or keep serving the syndicate?”
Adhikari asked.

