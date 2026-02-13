Valentine’s Day shopping boom drives roses, jewellery and dining sales

Valentine’s Day began centuries ago in the Roman Empire and is now celebrated across the globe, with different cultures adapting and reshaping it to suit their own pulse. In India, the occasion appears to be market-driven, and unapologetically so. Hearts are beating faster in the run-up to February 14, and various sectors are gearing up for a surge in demand.

Say it with a rose

Flower shops in block markets are preparing for the big day. “Lakshmi and Saraswati puja are the biggest single-day sales opportunities for us, but for roses alone, it is Valentine’s Day,” says Romesh Maity, who set up his flower shop in BD Market 30 years ago. “This occasion wasn’t nearly as big back then, and is getting bigger every year. We usually procure 100 red rose sticks on regular days, but on the 14th shall be getting close to 300. Prices will jump too, but people don’t mind paying.”

Prices of the local variety of roses are expected to jump from Rs 15 to 20 per stick to around Rs 30 to 35 on V-Day, and the larger, Bangalore roses will go from Rs 60 now to Rs 70 to 80.

Arumita Banik, of Floral Story flower boutique in CJ Block, says winter is their busiest time of the year since they take up decorations at wedding halls. “But the highest single-day sale is always on February 14. Demand more than doubles, and buyers range from teenagers to those in their 40s. The colour isn’t always red, but the flower is always rose. In fact, Rose Day, celebrated on February 7 in the build-up to V-Day, sees decent sales too,” says Banik.

Shops selling chocolates in block markets say they do not see significant movement for the occasion, but perhaps this is because lovers scale up to gift fancy chocolates on the special day.

Parampara, the standalone store in CB Block, has a large stash of imported chocolates. “We see the largest volume of sales for Diwali, but on Valentine’s Day too, demand rises to an extent,” says co-owner Vishal Jhunjhunwala. Demand is driven mostly by Gen Z. “School or college students’ budgets may be modest, but they try to stretch it to buy at least a cheaper brand of imported chocolate. We stock up on different varieties this week, but the Swiss brand Lindt is the most popular across the board. Dark chocolate has also gained stock as people are getting more health-conscious.”

Imported chocolates are a popular Valentine’s Day gift item at Parampara in CB Block.

All that glitters

Jewellery stores, particularly those that focus on daily wear, are offering discounts this week. Caratlane in City Centre is offering 30 per cent off on all diamond designs, and Nnoni in BE Block has offers too.

“Roses have a short shelf life, but jewellery can last a lifetime,” says Tirtha Das, manager of Nnoni, that offers silver, pearls and costume jewellery. Most of their customers are men buying for women, and more than half are in the 35-50 year age bracket. “Occasions like Dhanteras and Valentine’s Day weren’t as popular 20 years ago but now that the trend is on the rise, we are encouraging it with discounts on silver and costume jewellery for a week up. And on sale of Rs 15,000, we are gifting a nose ring too.”

On the upper end of the spectrum is Nemichand Bamalwa jewellers in City Centre, who have two kinds of clientele this season — one that buys heavy jewellery for weddings and one that buys lighter, sleek pieces for Valentine’s Day.

“Men like to be gifted on anniversaries and on Valentine’s Day, they like to pamper their ladies, so the majority of V-day sales are for women,” says director Ravi Bamalwa.

“Buyers are men in the 25-35 years age group, who are yet to be married or have recently got married. They want their beloved to wear their gift often, so the designs must be contemporary and light, like a stylish ring or fancy bracelet studded with emeralds, diamonds or rubies, the last of which is a symbol of love. Anything heavier and the ladies would come exchange it, and that’s obviously not what the men want,” explains director Ravi Bamalwa.

But such pieces aren’t relevant for older couples, for whom jewellery is more of a status symbol. “Older ladies would not wear jewellery every day, but when they do, it would be a statement set. For such jewellery, the budget could be anything from Rs 4 lakh to a crore. We don’t offer discounts for Valentine’s Day as the occasion is one about emotions and emotions are not price sensitive,” he says.

Seal with a meal

All the gifting and pampering must climax with a romantic dinner, isn’t it?

In Sector V, Bakstage Gourmet and Motor Works & Brewing Company, both of which are under Beyzaa Hotel and Suites, are rolling out a special menu with dishes like Paneer Dilwala, Crunchy Love Bites chocolate praline and heart-shaped pizza. Motor Works is also offering buy-two-get-one-free on their in-house craft beer. “The interiors have been decked up with hearts and balloons, and every table is being gifted complimentary chocolate and a heart-shaped red velvet cake,” says Avishek Singha, food and beverage manager of Beyzaa Hotel and Suites.

Abcos Food Plaza invariably records high footfall on national holidays, and V-day being on a Saturday, looks promising. “On V-day we usually see couples in their early 20s coming in all day, and this time we are expecting good crowd from Friday itself,” says manager Samiran Mitra. Their Friday to Sunday offer is of a free starter for every two cocktails or mocktails ordered. The drinks are named French Kiss, Love Potion and the like.

Next to City Centre, Caravan Cafe and Vaayu by Caravan Cafe are planning special decor, heart-shaped pancakes, red-coloured desserts and the works. “We won’t take reservations as it will be difficult to manage. “Youths have started coming from a week before, especially in the weekend and we expect millennials to come celebrate too,” says Bhaskar Deb, who runs the outlet.

