Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's son 'thrash' police constable, key footage missing

A police constable on duty alleged he was assaulted by Trinamool’s suspended Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir and his son Golam Nabi Azad, a Trinamool leader and karmadhakshya of Beldanga-II panchayat samiti on Sunday morning.

Police on Sunday began a probe under non-bailable sections against both father and son in connection with the alleged assault of constable Jumma Khan, assigned as a personal security guard to the legislator at his Saktipur residence in Murshidabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golam was picked up by a team of Saktipur police station following a written complaint lodged by constable Khan in which both Kabir and his son were accused of assault and intimidation.

The police detained Golam for interrogation based on Khan’s complaint. He was released in the evening after a marathon quiz.

The development has triggered a fresh conflict between Kabir and the ruling party, which suspended him from the party on December 4.

The police said Azad was brought to Saktipur police station and questioned till evening, while CCTV footage from the MLA’s adjacent areas were obtained and examined to verify the sequence of events.

However, the police couldn’t retrieve any CCTV footage from the server installed at the MLA’s home, as the said footage was reportedly deleted after Khan’s “assault”.

The police have seized the server and invited digital forensic experts from Calcutta to try and retrieve the deleted footage.

The police charged both the father and son with voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, creating hindrances in the discharge of duties of a public servant, assault and criminal intimidation — provisions under the BNSS.

According to local sources and police accounts, on Sunday morning Kabir was holding a meeting with party workers at his office-cum-residence when Khan interrupted it to seek leave.

When Kabir refused, they argued, during which the MLA allegedly slapped the constable. The constable reportedly tried to retaliate. Hearing the commotion, Kabir’s son Golam entered the room and allegedly assaulted the constable and pushed him out. The constable went to the Saktipur police station and filed a complaint against both Kabir and Golam.

Acting on the complaint, cops raided the MLA’s residence around noon.

Kabir, who was in Behrampore, blamed the constable for misbehaving. “He entered my office without permission when I was busy in a meeting. He demanded leave, which I refused. Then he tried to beat me. My son only pushed him out of the room,” Kabir said.

Angered by his son’s detention, Kabir said if the police misbehaved with his wife and son at his residence, “Behrampur will be put on hold”.

Contacted, Behrampore police district superintendent Kumar Sunny Raj said: “We tried to obtain CCTV footage of MLA’s home, but no data was found as it was apparently deleted. So experts have been called from Calcutta to try to recover data to help us ascertain the sequence of events.”