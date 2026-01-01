Suicide bid by Tamanna mom over ‘insecurity’ amid delay in arrests in Nadia case

Sabina Yasmin, the bereaved mother of 10-year-old Tamanna Khatun, who had been killed in a bomb attack at Molandi village in Nadia’s Kaliganj on June 23 by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters, attempted suicide on Tuesday night.

The suicide attempt came amid what her family described as persistent threats and a deepening sense of insecurity because of the failure to arrest all the accused in the case.

Family members said Sabina consumed about a dozen antidepressants and sleeping pills — far in excess of the prescribed dosage — late on Tuesday night in an attempt to end her life. They alleged that she had been under severe mental stress after some of the accused, who are still at large, allegedly threatened to wipe out her entire family unless she withdrew the complaint.

Personnel from the Molandi police outpost rushed Sabina to the Plassey Rural Health Centre. She was later transferred to the Nadia District Hospital in Krishnanagar for advanced treatment. Hospital sources said Sabina was out of danger and credited the timely police response for saving her life.

While acknowledging the prompt action of the police on Tuesday night, Sabina’s family members and neighbours continued to accuse the police of apathy in arresting all the accused.

“Sabina named 24 persons in her FIR for killing her daughter. But police have arrested only 10 so far. Some of the accused who are roaming freely have created panic in the village and threatened to eliminate Sabina and her family unless she withdraws the complaint. Despite repeated appeals to the police, nothing was done. That insecurity and depression pushed her to take this extreme step,” said neighbour Rabiul Sheikh.

Family sources said Sabina has been suffering from severe depression and insomnia since the death of her daughter. She had been undergoing treatment and was prescribed sleeping pills along with antidepressants.

Tamanna was killed on June 23, the day votes were being counted for the Kaliganj Assembly by-election, when a group of alleged Trinamool-backed goons attacked the homes of CPM supporters at Molandi under the jurisdiction of the Plassey police station.

Based on Sabina’s complaint, a case was registered naming 24 people. So far, police have arrested 10 persons, including local Trinamool booth committee president Gawal Sheikh and four of his relatives. A chargesheet has been filed against 13 accused.

Over the past six months, Sabina has repeatedly demanded the arrest of all those named in the FIR, fearing that some may evade justice because of alleged police negligence.

Although she was assured of swift arrests, the remaining 14 accused continued to remain at large, with the police terming them “absconding”.

Superintendent of police Amarnath K said the police had taken all necessary steps to ensure the family’s security.

“The family might have some issues over security, which we have been addressing very sincerely. We have set up a dedicated police camp near their house with round-the-clock surveillance. On Tuesday night, a police team responded immediately after receiving information about the suicide attempt and shifted her first to a local hospital and then to Krishnanagar for better treatment,” Amarnath told The Telegraph.

The SP also said Calcutta High Court had expressed satisfaction with the police investigation while hearing a petition filed by Sabina.

“After hearing the petition properly, the Calcutta High Court opined that there was no lacuna on the part of the police investigation. The court observed that the police conducted the enquiry professionally and that there were no loopholes. The trial has already started,” Amarnath said.

Responding to allegations regarding the non-arrest of the remaining accused, he added: “Out of the 24 persons named in the FIR, we found evidence against 13 persons, of whom 10 have been arrested. We submitted the detailed case diary to Calcutta High Court for examination, which expressed satisfaction. As for the remaining persons, if any evidence emerges against them during the course of the trial, necessary steps will be taken accordingly. Calcutta High Court has advised us to complete the trial at the earliest, which is our primary objective now.”

CPM Nadia district secretariat member Debasish Acharya, however, blamed the ruling party for the situation.

“Sabina witnessed the murder of her daughter. Seeing the killers freely moving around the area is bound to push her into depression. Yet she is continuing her fight for justice, which the ruling party must realise and respect,” he said.