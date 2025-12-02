State govt contract employees protest axe, demand reinstatement and pending wages

Tension flared outside Balurghat's water resources investigation and development department office, under the state government, on Monday as 22 contractual employees started a protest, alleging that they had been fired without prior notice.

They also demanded reinstatement and unpaid wages of three months.

The demonstrators locked the office for two hours, prompting senior officials to reach the spot and speak to them.

“Our dismissal is completely unjust. We have been given nothing but empty promises. If our jobs and pending wages are not restored, we will take our lives right here. We have no way to survive without our earnings,” said protester Ashok Adhikari.

According to him, many of them served the department for nearly three decades in different capacities, like pump and generator operators, drivers and clerks in three offices of the department — two in Balurghat and one in Gangarampur.

“We used to earn less than ₹10,000 a month. In August, the department stopped paying our salaries. Yet, we worked till September. During the festivities, two among us were asked to discontinue their services for age-related issues. Soon after, all of us were dismissed arbitrarily and without notice. Also, we have not received three months’ salary,” Adhikari added.

Around 10.30am, these employees walked up to the office and launched the protests, while carrying flags of INTTUC, the Trinamool Congress workers’ front). Women employees also carried steel plates in their hands, which they clanged in protest.

Around 2pm, they locked the entrance of the office, with other employees and officials inside.

To handle the situation, Partha Dey, the executive engineer posted in Balurghat, reached there. He spoke to the demonstrators. Around 4pm, the entrance was unlocked.

“We will launch our protests again if we are not reinstated immediately,” said a protester.

Dey, the executive engineer, said he briefed higher authorities on the issue and forwarded the documents of 20 workers for review. “We hope the issue is resolved soon,” he said.