Humble gesture: Workers care for shut tea garden to save the estate and livelihood

Workers of a closed tea estate in Alipurduar district, in a show of collective resolve, have begun maintaining the garden free of cost to save it and their livelihoods since last Friday.

The Madhu tea garden in Kalchini block, around 32 km from the district headquarters, had 952 workers. However, a new buyer took over operations last year and retained only 650 workers, while the rest were laid off. Several sought employment elsewhere, with some leaving the region.

The owner allegedly left the garden on May 18, 2025, following workers’ demands for payment of pending dues and the estate has remained shut since.

Workers have not received benefits under the state government’s Financial Assistance to Workers of Locked Out Industries (Fawloi) scheme either. Every worker of a closed tea garden is entitled to ₹1,500 per month under the scheme.

The workers convened a meeting a few weeks ago and decided to maintain the tea bushes to ensure that production does not suffer when the plucking season begins. “If the bushes are not maintained and the leaves are not sold during the season, we will not earn a single rupee,” a worker said.

A committee — Madhu Bagan Sramik Bachao Samity — was formed, and around 300 workers have been cleaning the undergrowth and pruning the bushes.

Ritu Lakra, the secretary of the committee, said: “We waited in hope that a new owner would come and take charge of the garden. But that did not happen. Although it is late, we have unanimously decided to maintain the tea bushes ourselves.”

“If any prospective buyer visits the garden, they will find it in workable condition. And if the garden remains closed but the bushes are healthy, we can at least sell green leaves and earn something,” Lakra added.

The workers have informed the Hasimara police outpost of their initiative and will inform the deputy labour commissioner on Monday, a source said.

Binoy Kerketta, adviser to the committee, said: “We welcome the workers’ decision, which is rare in the tea industry. When workers come forward for such a noble cause, we stand with them. Whatever steps we take will be communicated to the administration.”