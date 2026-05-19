SSB seizes two firearms, nabs 1 near India-Nepal border in Kharibari area

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel posted on the India-Nepal border raided Bhalukgara under the jurisdiction of the Kharibari police station in Darjeeling district on Monday afternoon and recovered two improvised firearms.

The raid was conducted around 4.6km from the international border.

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The SSB also intercepted Nabin Thapa Magar, 31, from Kakarvitta in Nepal. During interrogation, Nabin purportedly revealed that he was acting as a carrier and was transporting the illegal firearms from Kishanganj district of Bihar to Panitanki, which is on the border. Later, the SSB handed Magar over to the Kharibari police station.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel posted on the India-Nepal border raided Bhalukgara under the jurisdiction of the Kharibari police station in Darjeeling district on Monday afternoon and recovered two improvised firearms.

The raid was conducted around 4.6km from the international border.

The SSB also intercepted Nabin Thapa Magar, 31, from Kakarvitta in Nepal. During interrogation, Nabin purportedly revealed that he was acting as a carrier and was transporting the illegal firearms from Kishanganj district of Bihar to Panitanki, which is on the border. Later, the SSB handed Magar over to the Kharibari

police station.