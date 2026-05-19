MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 May 2026
jj

SSB seizes two firearms, nabs 1 near India-Nepal border in Kharibari area

The raid was conducted around 4.6km from the international border

Our Correspondent Published 19.05.26, 09:38 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel posted on the India-Nepal border raided Bhalukgara under the jurisdiction of the Kharibari police station in Darjeeling district on Monday afternoon and recovered two improvised firearms.

The raid was conducted around 4.6km from the international border.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSB also intercepted Nabin Thapa Magar, 31, from Kakarvitta in Nepal. During interrogation, Nabin purportedly revealed that he was acting as a carrier and was transporting the illegal firearms from Kishanganj district of Bihar to Panitanki, which is on the border. Later, the SSB handed Magar over to the Kharibari police station.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel posted on the India-Nepal border raided Bhalukgara under the jurisdiction of the Kharibari police station in Darjeeling district on Monday afternoon and recovered two improvised firearms.

The raid was conducted around 4.6km from the international border.

The SSB also intercepted Nabin Thapa Magar, 31, from Kakarvitta in Nepal. During interrogation, Nabin purportedly revealed that he was acting as a carrier and was transporting the illegal firearms from Kishanganj district of Bihar to Panitanki, which is on the border. Later, the SSB handed Magar over to the Kharibari
police station.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why no answer: Norway journalist questions PM Modi over avoiding media queries

The exchange during Modi’s Norway visit revives debate over press freedom and the absence of joint media interactions on foreign tours
Abhishek Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Government will, in the near future, ensure all corrupt people are sent behind bars

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT