Siliguri Burdwan Road flyover nears inauguration after successful trial run

The long-awaited flyover on Burdwan Road in Siliguri moved a step closer to inauguration on Monday after the traffic wing of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police conducted a trial run on the new structure.

The development comes ahead of chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s visit to north Bengal on May 20.

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A source indicated that the flyover could be inaugurated during the visit, although no official announcement has been made so far.

Senior police officers and engineers of the state PWD inspected the flyover and monitored vehicular movement during the exercise.

The flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion along one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

The officials also discussed possible diversion points, the installation of traffic signals and the management of entry and exit routes.

Small cars, buses and heavy vehicles crossed the flyover to assess the condition of the carriageway and monitor traffic flow, said a police officer.

“The inspection has been completed and a detailed report will be submitted to the concerned department. The authorities will take a final decision on opening the flyover after reviewing the report,” said Ahmed.

Shankar Ghosh, the BJP MLA of Siliguri, recently urged the police to expedite the opening of the flyover.

The construction of the flyover, which was initiated by the Trinamool Congress government, missed multiple completion deadlines.

Residents and commuters in Siliguri have repeatedly demanded its completion as traffic volume in the commercial hub of north Bengal has increased sharply in recent years.

“The trial run has raised hopes that the flyover, which remained unfinished for years, may finally be opened to traffic within the next few days,” said a resident.