2 north TMC leaders quit party, civic posts in Darjeeling and North Dinajpur

Two prominent north Bengal Trinamool leaders, including a civic chairman, have resigned from their posts in Darjeeling and North Dinajpur.

In the hills, L.B. Rai, the chairman of the Trinamool Congress Darjeeling (hills) district committee, stepped down on Monday.

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“We held a meeting in Mirik today (Monday) where TMC leaders of the block and sub-divisional level were present. We discussed elaborately on the party’s setback at the recent Assembly elections, and it was decided that the block and subdivisional committees of the party in Mirik stand dissolved,” said Rai.

“I have also resigned from the district chairman’s post. Also, the committees of the party’s frontal organisations have been dissolved. We will not refrain from active politics and will decide our future course of action in due course,” the veteran added.

Rai is also a former chairman of the Trinamool-run Mirik municipality. After completion of the elected board’s tenure, he was made the head of the board of administrators (BoA) of the civic body. However, as the new state government issued a directive announcing the removal of nominated persons from various institutions, Rai was removed from the post and the BoA dissolved last week.

Rai said he sent his resignation, along with those of other leaders, to Shanta Chhetri, the Trinamool president of Darjeeling (hills) district committee. “I have forwarded the resignations to the state leadership and am waiting for further instructions,” said Chhetri.

In North Dinajpur, Biswajit Kundu, chairman of the Trinamool-run Kaliaganj municipality, resigned from his post in the civic body, citing “personal reasons”.

On May 14, Kundu submitted his resignation letter to municipality vice-chairperson Jaya Barman Deb Sharma.

His move sparked talk, especially as it came shortly after the regime change in the state. Kanaialal Agarwala, the district Trinamool president, urged Kundu to reconsider his decision.

“I have submitted my resignation letter to the vice-chairperson due to personal reasons. At the same time, after the political change in the state, handling this responsibility has become more difficult. Taking all these factors into account, I decided to step down,” Kundu said.

Contacted, the municipality vice-chairperson said a board meeting was scheduled on Monday, but was postponed to May 28. “During the board meeting, it will be decided unanimously whether the chairman’s resignation will be accepted. Until then, he will continue to discharge his duties as chairman,” she said.