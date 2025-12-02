Spotlight on old jumbo corridor: Deaths on tracks force government to mull speed curbs

The death of two elephants after being struck by a goods train near Khalaigram in Jalpaiguri district on Sunday prompted the state forest department to investigate whether an old or unknown elephant corridor existed in the area.

The goods train travelling from Alipurduar to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) collided with a group of elephants from a maljuria (male elephants who move in smaller groups) herd.

In recent years, it was a rare instance of elephants moving onto the tracks that connect north Bengal with the Northeast. Usually, elephants enter the tracks which pass through the Dooars and connect Siliguri Junction with Alipurduar Junction.

While two elephants died on the spot, foresters later received information about a third injured tusker. A joint team from the Binnaguri wildlife squad and the Jalpaiguri forest division tracked the animal to the forest stretch between Binnaguri and Moraghat. The officers said the tusker had sustained only minor injuries and was kept under close watch.

Dwijapratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of the Gorumara wildlife division, said the incident raised concerns because Khalaigram is not part of any designated elephant corridor.

“Since the area is outside the official corridor limits, no speed restrictions have been imposed on trains. But we are now examining whether elephants had used this route in the past,” Sen said.

The department is collecting data on elephant movement in the region over the last decade. If evidence of a light corridor — a secondary path occasionally used by elephants — is confirmed, foresters would approach the railway authorities, recommending speed limits along the stretch. Speed limits are imposed on trains on different stretches of the tracks in the Dooars to prevent collisions with elephants.

Bikash V, the divisional forest officer of Jalpaiguri forest division, said that though there were no speed restrictions, the loco pilots should have noticed the presence of five elephants on the tracks near Khalaigram.

The elephants are believed to have wandered into Khalaigram after losing their usual route while travelling from the forests of Cooch Behar.

Although the area falls under the Jalpaiguri forest division, officers of the Gorumara wildlife division are assisting with the wildlife-related investigations. “Instructions have been sent to monitor whether elephants are moving into Khalaigram and the surrounding areas,” said a forester.