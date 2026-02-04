Soon, synthetic track for north sportspersons at Jalpaiguri’s Biswa Bangla Krirangan

The Biswa Bangla Krirangan in Jalpaiguri is all set to get a synthetic athletic track of global standards.

On Tuesday, Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya initiated the work for laying the track in virtual mode from Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), who were present at the venue, said a sum of ₹10 crore would be spent on the project. The new facility, an SAI source said, would significantly help north Bengal host national and international-level athletics competitions.

Sources said the eight-lane synthetic track will be built using a “four-layer sandwich system” by adhering to international norms. The project is expected to be completed within three months. It will be the second sports facility in Bengal with such a track after the Salt Lake Stadium in Calcutta.

“The synthetic track is being constructed strictly in accordance with international track-and-field standards. Once completed, the facility will support a wide range of events such as sprints, long-distance races, race walking, long jump, triple jump, high jump, pole vault, javelin throw, discus throw and other field events,” said Wasim Ahmed, in charge of the SAI training centre in Jalpaiguri, who was present at the event.

He said that north Bengal had long been considered a nursery of athletic talents, but athletes such as Asian Games gold medalist Swapna Barman, who is from the district, and others like Jyotsna Roy Barman and Harishankar Roy, were forced to train in Calcutta or outside Bengal due to lack of proper infrastructure in north Bengal.

“Once this track is ready, Jalpaiguri will host the second international-standard athletics facility in Bengal after Calcutta. Athletes from north Bengal will no longer need to go outside the region for advanced training,” Ahmed added.

Swapna welcomed the development. “I had to train outside my district and outside the state for major competitions. I hope young athletes from this region now get all facilities here and don't have to go elsewhere for training,” she said.

Jayanta Roy, the BJP MP of Jalpaiguri, said attempts to build a track at the venue — earlier known as the Sports Complex — had begun during the Left Front regime but could not be completed. “Now, athletes from north Bengal can prepare for national and international competitions from this very training centre in Jalpaiguri,” he said.