Car rams into tree, 3 youths die, driver critically injured in Alipurduar

Three youths died while another was seriously injured in a road accident on Tuesday early morning on NH31C near Putimari in Alipurduar district.

The deceased were Pratip Ghosh, 24, Dwip Das, 23, and Avijit Das, 24. Binoy Pal Choudhury, who was driving the car, suffered critical injuries.

Choudhury was initially admitted to the district hospital in Alipurduar but was later shifted to a private nursing home in Cooch Behar.

Avijit was a resident of Rajabhatkhawa, while Pratip and Dwip were from Bholardabri on the outskirts of Alipurduar town. Police sources said the four were returning after a picnic along the Haldibari Road, which connects NH31C.

After reaching the highway, they took a right turn and headed towards Salsalabari. When they reached Putimari, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Samuktala police station, the car, reportedly travelling at high speed, lost control and rammed into a tree.

The security personnel posted in a nearby ATM, along with local people, reached the spot and informed the police.

A police team went there and found Dwip dead, while the other three were critical. When they took the trio to the district hospital, doctors pronounced two others dead.

“Because of the high speed of the vehicle, the impact was severe. The car broke into three parts. The front wheels and front seats were thrown out of the vehicle, and the car was completely mangled,” said a police officer.

Examinees injured

Two Madhyamik candidates were injured on Tuesday morning when an e-rickshaw in which they were travelling overturned while they were on their way to the examination centre.

The incident occurred near the Chalsa railway level-crossing on the Chalsa–Matiali state highway.

Sources said the students, both girls, were travelling from Meteli to the Chalsa Gayanath Vidyapith for the exam with their guardians.

When the three-wheeler reached the railway level-crossing, the vehicle lost control and overturned, causing injuries to the passengers.

Local people rescued them and took them to the rural hospital in Mangalbari. Also, a team from the Matiali police station and officials associated with the examination reached the hospital.

The injured examinees, Ananya Talukdar and Mrittika Majumdar, are students of Matiali High School.

After first aid, Ananya was discharged and subsequently appeared in the exam at the designated centre. However, as Mrittika’s condition was serious, arrangements were made for her to write her papers at the hospital itself.

Bijoy Chandra Roy, the assistant inspector of schools of Matiali, said that all arrangements were made to ensure that the exam was conducted smoothly at the hospital.