TMC workers with saffron scarves, BJP flags behind post-poll violence: Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal was attempting to incite post-poll violence by disguising its workers as BJP supporters using symbols of the saffron party to malign it.

Patra asserted that its cadres have never indulged in violence after an election victory. He claimed that reports in sections of the media and newspapers suggested that TMC workers were carrying BJP flags and wearing party scarves while attempting to disturb the atmosphere in the state.

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"In all the states where our government is in power, we have never resorted to violence against anyone. We are seeing reports that TMC workers, in several places, are wearing BJP scarves and carrying BJP flags while trying to carry out arson and disturb the atmosphere," he told reporters here, responding to questions on violence in West Bengal after the assembly election results.

Claiming that the TMC is acting out of "frustration", Patra said the ruling party "can go to any extent". The BJP MP noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged party workers to avoid revenge politics and work towards development.

"All of you witnessed this historic election in West Bengal. The prime minister himself, while addressing our workers the other day, made a very important point. This was the first election in which there was no loss of life or property. No innocent person was killed. Nobody's house was set on fire," Patra said.

He claimed that despite a voter turnout of "93-94 per cent", the election remained largely peaceful and said Modi has appealed to BJP workers to "move on the path of development and not revenge".

He asserted that the Centre will not allow violence in the state at any cost, while referring to "objectionable" remarks allegedly made by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the election campaign.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday asserted that those associated with the TMC "who have been involved in atrocities, unlawful activities, or intimidation cannot seek refuge in the BJP to escape accountability".

"The law will take its own course. The BJP stands for a clean and transparent Bengal. No criminal or anti-social element will be allowed to enter the party under any circumstances," the chief spokesperson of West Bengal BJP, Debjit Sarkar, said.

In a post on X, he said no one can claim to be a BJP member unless the party formally accepts the individual.

Patra also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks that she will not resign, alleging that the TMC supremo is trying to create an atmosphere of anarchy after her party suffered a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.

"Mamata Banerjee said yesterday that she will not resign. It is astonishing. Has this kind of stubbornness ever been seen in India's democracy?

"In 75 years of democratic governance, the beauty of Indian democracy has been that whenever there is a transfer of power -- whether of a prime minister or a chief minister -- there has never been reluctance in stepping down," he said, adding that Banerjee's remarks amount to an "insult to democracy" and the Constitution.

"This is not an insult to the BJP or any political party. This is an insult to democracy. It is an insult to the Constitution of India," he said.

The BJP achieved a landslide victory in West Bengal on Monday, bagging 207 seats in the 294-member assembly to end the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.