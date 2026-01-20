Sikkim tourism flies high as paragliding championship makes debut

The first edition of the Rhenock Sikkim Paragliding Accuracy Championship 2026 was held at Thumki Dara and Amba Dara in Pakyong district of the Himalayan state on Sunday.

P.S. Tamang (Golay), the Sikkim chief minister, inaugurated the event and underscored the state government’s commitment to strengthening tourism infrastructure and promoting development in rural and scenic regions of the state.

The championship was organised by the Rhenock Tourism Development Society (RTDS) in association with the state tourism and civil aviation department.

“The event is an important milestone for the region and highlights the growing potential of paragliding tourism in Sikkim. We appreciate the efforts of RTDS that was formed with a clear vision to promote tourism-driven development in the area,” said the chief minister.

A paraglider up in the air in the championship

He encouraged local communities to come forward with homestays and eco-based tourism initiatives, while highlighting the importance of preserving the natural and cultural authenticity of the region.

“A strong connection with nature and heritage will significantly enhance tourist appeal,” he added.

In the course of his speech, he stressed the importance of sports and said it was not merely a form of recreation but a powerful tool for instilling discipline, leadership, physical fitness and national pride.

“The state government has been consistently working to strengthen sports infrastructure, identify young talent, support sportspersons and prepare them for higher levels of competition. The development of playgrounds, multipurpose stadiums and training centres across rural and urban areas remains a key priority,” said the chief minister.

Sources in RTDS said the paragliding championship would promote Rhenock as an emerging hub for adventure and community-based tourism, while creating livelihood opportunities for the local population.

The chief minister interacted with officials and supervisors to understand the technical aspects of paragliding, asked about its feasibility, safety standards and potential for sustainable business and employment generation.

Binod Subba, the RTDS president, elaborated on the RTDS vision of tourism-led development in the region.

“The initiative to host the championship was conceptualised after detailed surveys which identified paragliding as a key tourism activity. The RTDS also placed certain demands related to infrastructure and overall regional development before the government,” said Subba.

The event ended with trophies and certificates distributed to the winners of the paragliding accuracy championship in two categories — solo and team.