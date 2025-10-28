School awards for north Bengal to focus on triumphs beyond textbooks

Innovative. Inspirational. Inclusive.

Offbeat initiatives of educational institutions, the extraordinary efforts of teachers who have gone beyond their professional duties, schools which take commitment to environmental conservation seriously, and above all, students who overcome adversity to achieve their goals, are among the many factors that have impressed the distinguished panel responsible for selecting this year’s awardees and merit certificate winners for The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 North Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third edition of the awards — presented by IIHM — will be held on November 7 and 8 at the Birla Divya Jyoti Auditorium in Uttarayon Township, Siliguri.

The selection process, which spanned for days, was conducted by a panel comprising Sukanta Chaudhuri, renowned English professor, Uma Dasgupta, historian and Tagore biographer, Raju Mukherji, former cricketer and selector, Sujata Sen, CEO of Future Hope, Subhash Ranjan Chakraborty, a veteran academic from Darjeeling Government College, Swaraj Kumar Banerjee (Rajah), noted tea connoisseur, Rita Sengupta, head of Prerana — a centre for differently-abled children in Siliguri, and Amitabha Datta, chairman of The Telegraph EducationFoundation (TTEF).

“Some of the nominations fascinated us. It was inspiring to learn about the diverse initiatives in education and beyond. This is the third year of the awards dedicated exclusively to north Bengal, and we hope participation will continue to grow. These awards recognise the efforts of individuals, students, teachers, and institutions alike,” said professor Chaudhuri.

Selection journey

Applications for the awards began arriving at the TTEF office in Calcutta from July this year, many accompanied by photographs and videos. Entries were accepted until the second week of October, after which they were reviewed and arranged for the panel’s assessment.

“For us, every application is equal and every applicant is important,” said Amitabha Datta, TTEF chairman.

As in previous years, applications came from both well-known urban schools and remote educational institutions in North Bengal.

“One of our key considerations is how individuals and institutions are working amid challenges in education. We also emphasise inclusive education and acknowledge students who continue to pursue learning despite limitations,” said Dasgupta.

Beyond academics

While academic excellence remains central to the event, the awards also recognise achievements that extend beyond the classroom — from environmental conservation and biodiversity to sports and social service.

“These awards highlight the potential of young people and teachers from the forgotten corners of North Bengal who might otherwise remain unseen. It is a platform of hope in a sea of hopelessness,” said Banerjee, who has long been associated with the region.

Over the two days, certificates of merit will be generously distributed, particularly to individuals and institutions in disadvantaged or remote areas, while certificates of honour will be conferred upon a more select group of achievers.

“Sometimes, the competition is so close that selection becomes difficult. The nominations reflect the diversity of North Bengal — from ecological initiatives to sports and cultural development. These awards motivate students and educators to keep striving,” added Chakraborty.

Legacy of recognition

In Calcutta, 2025 marks the 30th year of The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence. The north Bengal chapter, though relatively new, is rapidly gaining recognition as a unique platform celebrating the region’s contributions to education and social growth.

“This is an occasion to honour people who continue their work despite obstacles. Some nominations were truly outstanding — showcasing the determination of young minds and the lifelong dedication of teachers who have nurtured talent in multiple fields,” said former cricketer Raju Mukherji.