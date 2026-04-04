Saurav Sikdar, Anindya Raju Banerjee among five names in BJP’s latest Bengal candidate list

The BJP on Saturday announced its fifth list of candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, adding five names to its roster.

Saurav Sikdar will contest from Dum Dum Uttar, Taraknath Chatterjee from Krishnanagar Uttar, Anupam Biswas from Kalyani, Anindya Raju Banerjee from Madhyamgram, and Rudraprasad Banerjee from Uluberia Purba.

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Saurav Sikdar is the nephew of senior BJP leader and former Union minister Tapan Sikdar. Anindya Raju Banerjee, a former state vice-president, had unsuccessfully contested from Kamarhati in the 2021 Assembly polls.

After staying away from active politics for three years, he returned following Samik Bhattacharya’s appointment as party state president. Amid protests by party workers and supporters, the BJP changed candidates in three constituencies.

Sunil Maharaj was replaced by Shankar Sikdar in Behala Purba, Narayan Chandra Mondal was replaced by Kaushik Sidharth in Basirhat Uttar, and Abhijit Sardar has been nominated in Bishnupur (SC).

With this announcement, the party has now named candidates for 292 of the 294 seats. West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.