Take green vow: Forum urges parties to highlight key environmental issues during poll campaign

Sabuj Mancha, a forum of 65 non-government organisations, along with the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAAF), has appealed to political parties to highlight key environmental concerns while campaigning for the Assembly elections.

The forum urged all political parties and candidates, irrespective of affiliation, to take a pledge to address issues ranging from wildlife conservation to measures to curb sound, air and river pollution and preservation of underground water reserves.

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Animesh Bose, the vice-president of Sabuj Mancha, said rapid and unplanned urbanisation had led to a sharp decline in groundwater levels in Siliguri and its adjoining areas while rainwater harvesting continued to be ignored in high-rise

constructions.

He also flagged the rampant use of high-decibel sound systems, indiscriminate honking on roads and growing pollution of rivers due to unauthorised dumping of civic waste as major concerns that needed urgent attention.

“Despite the absence of any major industry in Siliguri, air pollution has been deteriorating due to a sharp rise in vehicular movement. The Mahananda river and several rivulets are being polluted daily by the dumping of civic waste. Though high-pitch sound systems are banned, they continue to be used during celebrations,” said Bose, a veteran environmentalist and programme coordinator of HNAAF.

“We have appealed to all the political leaders to keep these issues in their poll campaign and once they come into power or get elected, to highlight these issues in the appropriate forum,” said Bose.

He added that of the 351 polluted rivers identified across the country, 17 are in Bengal, including the Mahananda.

Bose also pointed out that despite directives from the National Green Tribunal banning plastic carry bags within Siliguri Municipal Corporation limits, its implementation has been ineffective.

He said that the organisations had urged political leaders to ensure the enforcement of such measures.

The groups also called for the restoration of elephant corridors and forest areas to reduce human-animal conflict, and have submitted a booklet outlining their concerns to political stakeholders.

Peace message

A Raiganj-based trader has turned his shopfront into a message board for peace ahead of the Assembly elections, urging political parties to shun violence and ensure a calm polling process.

Uday Dutta, who has been running a dry-fruits shop at Vivekananda More since 1979, has put up a prominently worded signboard that reads: “Not Bloodshed; We Want Peace.” The board, topped with flags of four political parties, symbolises what he calls “peaceful coexistence”.

To reinforce his appeal, Dutta has also prepared gift packages for candidates of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPM and BJP. Each package contains sweets, flowers and chocolates, wrapped in the respective party’s flag, which he intends to hand them over to the candidates.

“Violence can never be the solution. Alongside extending my best wishes to candidates from different political parties, I have prepared these small gifts which I plan to hand over to them at an appropriate time,” he said.

Dutta said his intention is to remind political leaders and workers to exercise restraint during the elections. “Elections are the festival of democracy. It is the collective wish of ordinary citizens that this festival be conducted peacefully,” he added.

This is not the first time he has used his shop’s signboard for social messaging. Over the years, Dutta has displayed messages on various issues to raise public awareness. In May last year, he had put up a signboard paying tribute to the Indian armed forces in connection with ‘Operation Sindoor’.

His latest initiative has drawn appreciation from locals as well as political workers.

“In the run-up to the election, his message is very relevant. We applaud his efforts,” said Narayan Sarkar, a retired teacher.

Many residents feel such small but conscious efforts can help foster a more peaceful atmosphere during elections.

Additional reporting from Kousik Sen in Rajganj