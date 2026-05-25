Two Indian bison injure three persons after straying into a village in Dhupguri

Two Indian bison (gaurs) triggered panic in a locality of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district on Sunday after they strayed into the village and injured three persons, including a six-year-old boy.

Foresters of the Jalpaiguri forest division later managed to tranquillise one of the gaurs. Efforts were on till reports last came in to drive the other animal back into the forest.

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Sources in the forest department and residents of Magurmari, around 40km from Jalpaiguri town, said panic spread in the area on Sunday morning after the two wild gaurs entered human habitation.

According to residents, one of the animals was first spotted roaming in the Kalirhat Binapani area under the Magurmari-1 gram panchayat around 7.30am. The gaur initially attacked a cow. When resident Sunil Roy tried to rescue the cow, the bison allegedly charged at him.

“Villagers rescued him in a critical condition and admitted him to the nearby Dhupguri subdivisional hospital," a source said.

Shortly afterwards, another gaur entered the locality and attacked six-year-old Jayajit Sarkar. Hearing the child scream, residents rushed to the spot and rescued him.

“The animal suddenly charged at my son. But with the timely intervention of bystanders, my son escaped with minor injuries,” said Surajit Sarkar, the boy’s father.

Later in the day, an elderly man, identified as Gopal Ghosh, was injured while trying to escape from a gaur attack. Foresters took him to the Dhupguri subdivisional hospital in a departmental vehicle.

The incidents triggered panic in the locality. However, large crowds also gathered on roads to catch a glimpse of the wild animals.

Foresters from the nearby Nathua range and Khuttimari beat office used loudspeakers to urge residents to maintain a safe distance from the gaurs.

Forest department officials suspect the animals strayed into the locality from nearby forest areas adjacent to Khuttimari or Gadhearkuthi in search of food.

The foresters managed to tranquillise one of the gaurs with a dart around 2.30pm.

“Efforts are currently underway to guide the other bison back into the forest. Our employees are keeping a close watch in the locality,” a forest official said.