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regular-article-logo Friday, 01 May 2026

Bengal Assembly elections 2026: Tight security at counting centres; Mamata Banerjee flags transparency concerns

Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur, which saw high drama till early Friday as the chief minister spent nearly four hours at the counting centre, was calm in the morning with security personnel on guard

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 01.05.26, 12:16 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate for Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee departs as she shows an image of the strong room during her visit to a counting centre within her constituency ahead of the result declaration of state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Friday, May 1, 2026.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate for Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee departs as she shows an image of the strong room during her visit to a counting centre within her constituency ahead of the result declaration of state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Friday, May 1, 2026. PTI

Security has been stepped up across counting centres in Kolkata and other districts ahead of the May 4 vote count, with forces maintaining a strict vigil around facilities where EVMs are stored, an official said on Friday.

At Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur, which witnessed high drama till the early hours of Friday, the situation remained calm in the morning as security personnel guarded the premises. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spent nearly four hours at the counting centre late Thursday night.

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The TMC supremo raised concerns over possible malpractice after visiting an EVM strong room and stressed the need for transparency in the counting process.

"It is essential to maintain transparency. People's votes must be protected. I rushed here after receiving complaints," she told reporters outside the counting centre.

Ahead of the counting of the two-phase elections, Banerjee issued a warning against any attempt to interfere with the process, saying such moves "will not be tolerated".

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