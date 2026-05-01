Bamboo bridge over Torsa river collapses after heavy rainfall sends gushing water

A major portion of a bamboo bridge over the Torsa collapsed on Thursday morning because of gushing water following heavy rainfall, severing direct connectivity between Sutkabari and Cooch Behar town.

The river, flowing along the western edge of Cooch Behar town, has long divided two regions — the urban Cooch Behar on one side and the rural Sutkabari on the other.

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Every day, thousands of people cross the river on foot or by cycle for work, education and daily needs, relying heavily on the temporary bamboo bridge at Fashirghat.

According to the local water transport cooperative society, nearly 30,000 people use the route every day. It would typically take just 15 to 20 minutes on foot to cover the 1.5km-long stretch from Tapurhat in Sutkabari to Cooch Behar via Fashirghat.

After heavy bouts of rain in the past few days, the Torsha swelled up. The bamboo bridge couldn’t withstand the force of the gushing water, and a portion of the structure crashed on Thursday morning.

With the bridge now unusable, commuters are forced to take a detour via Tapurhat and Ghughumari, stretching the journey to nearly 14km.

“This has significantly increased travel time, expenses, and hardship. Students, office-goers, small traders, and daily earners are among the worst affected,” said Dinesh Roy, a resident of Sutkabari.

Unaware of the collapse, many commuters arrived at Fasirghat on Thursday morning, only to turn back.

Before the monsoon every year, a temporary bamboo bridge is constructed over the Torsa, allowing pedestrians, motorbikes, and even livestock to cross. But during peak monsoon, rising water levels often render the structure unsafe.

The Fashirghat Bridge Movement Committee, formed in 2016, has been demanding a permanent bridge for a long time.

“We have been demanding a permanent bridge since 2016. Appeals have been made to the state and central governments for the construction of a permanent bridge. Every year, people depend on a

temporary bamboo structure, and during the monsoon, connectivity is almost cut off. This year, the bridge collapsed even before June because of heavy rain,” said Kausar Alam Bepari, president of the committee.