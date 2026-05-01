Elephants level maize fields in Jalpaiguri after straying out of Baikunthapur forest

A herd of elephants rampaged through maize fields at Milanpally in Jalpaiguri district after they strayed out of the neighbouring Baikunthapur forest on Thursday,

According to sources, around 40 elephants, including calves, entered Milanpally near Gajoldoba in Rajganj block early in the morning and remained on the maize fields until late afternoon.

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Officers of the Belakoba forest range in the Baikunthapur forest division arrived and started monitoring the situation. They have intensified patrolling to prevent any untoward incident.

The residents said wild elephants frequently entered farmlands and damaged crops, especially maize. This year, too, a substantial portion of the crop has been destroyed.

“We want a permanent solution to the recurring elephant incursions. Every year, we suffer huge losses. There must be a long-term measure to stop this,” said farmer Mithun Mondal, whose maize cultivation was damaged by elephants.

Youth killed

A 27-year-old who stepped out of the home to relieve himself was killed by an elephant on the fringes of the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri district on Thursday morning.

Suraj Oraon was a resident of the Murti Forest Busty area near North Dhupjhora in Matiali block.

Local people said it was raining when the wild elephant that had strayed from Gorumara suddenly attacked Oraon. The animal lifted him with the trunk and threw him to the ground. The youth died on the spot.

The elephant later returned to the forest. The body was sent to Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.