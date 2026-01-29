Reclusive and rare clouded leopard clicked at Buxa Tiger Reserve after two years

The Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) has, after a gap of two years, confirmed the presence of the elusive clouded leopard during the ongoing all-India tiger estimation programme.

The rare big cat was captured on trap camera earlier this month, highlighting the rich biodiversity and ecological importance of the BTR area.

Confirming the sighting, Harikrishnan P.J., the deputy field director (west) of the BTR, said the clouded leopard was a semi-arboreal species found only in limited parts of the world, and Buxa was one of its crucial habitats.

“The species is named after distinctive cloud-like patterns on its coat. This sighting underscores the ecological significance of Buxa and the importance of conserving such critical forest ecosystems,” he said.

In the red data list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which lists the status of animal species, the clouded leopard is listed as a vulnerable species, primarily due to habitat loss and poaching.

In August 2022, a photo of the species was captured on trap camera in the BTR, while in 2024, the carcass of a clouded leopard was recovered from the reserve area.

“The recent photograph further substantiates the reserve’s importance as a safe habitat for rare wildlife,” said Animesh Bose, a wildlife conservationist based in Siliguri.

Forest officials said the species is nocturnal and highly secretive, usually hiding in dense foliage, which makes its sightings extremely rare. In the BTR, clouded leopards were mostly found in the upper reaches, that is, close to the India-Bhutan border.

“The animal also prefers dense forests and higher mountain ranges and is known for its tree-dwelling behaviour,” said a forester.

In north Bengal, the animal is also found in the Singalila National Park and the Neora Valley National Park in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Researchers believe that clouded leopards are even rarer than wild tigers across mainland Asia, making the recent sighting particularly significant for wildlife conservation efforts.

“Recently, images of the Bengal tiger have been captured by trap cameras in the BTR. The latest photograph of the vulnerable clouded leopard further proves the rich biodiversity in the reserve. It is time for the forest department to ensure effective conservation and protection of these rare species,” said a retired forest officer.