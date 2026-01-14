Prashant Tamang's last rites held in Darjeeling as hills mourn Gorkha star

The hills bade farewell to noted singer-actor Prashant Tamang on Tuesday.

Tamang, who was 43, died of sudden cardiac arrest in Delhi on Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tamang's last rites were performed at Alubari-Murdahati, a hamlet on the outskirts of Darjeeling town, following Buddhist rituals.

The mortal remains of the late singer were taken from his residence at Lower Tungsung, Darjeeling, to the cremation ground. A large gathering of kin, admirers and fans came to pay their final respects to the Gorkha star.

A police constable who won Indian Idol 3 in 2007, Tamang gained fame as a singer and also went on to act in Nepali films and the acclaimed series Paatal Lok.

Tamang's untimely death has left his fans in the hills and across the country in shock.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to Tamang's bereaved family through a written message.

“Prashant Tamang ji is an inspiration for countless people who see their own hopes reflected in his story. His life journey will motivate youth to believe in their dreams and work hard to achieve them. Memories of the time spent with him will provide solace and comfort to the family in this difficult hour,” Modi said in his message.