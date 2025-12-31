Porcupine, more birds at Rasikbil for New Year as mini zoo welcomes visitors

Rasikbil, a mini zoo run by the state forest department in Cooch Behar district, has emerged as a major winter attraction for tourists with its misty wetlands, forests and vibrant avian life.

Located some 45km from Cooch Behar town in the Tufanganj subdivision, the nature-based tourism destination has come up with new additions ahead of the New Year.

The forest department brought in around 40 parrots, four hill mynas and one porcupine, adding colour and liveliness to the tranquil landscape of water bodies and forested areas.

Bijon Kumar Nath, the additional divisional forest officer, said two new selfie zones were also created and a new children’s park was inaugurated to enhance visitor experience. “We are sure that all these new attractions will draw more visitors to Rasikbil during the New Year,” said Nath.

As of now, the mini zoo spread across nearly 20 hectares of forest and wetland houses 11 leopards, 48 gharials or fish-eating crocodiles, 263 deer, fishing cats and a wide variety of indigenous and exotic birds.

To tackle tourist footfall during the New Year and winter holidays, additional workers have been deployed and police surveillance beefed up.

To manage crowds, a temporary bamboo bridge has been built alongside the existing hanging bridge over a lake. The hanging bridge will be one-way throughout January for smoother visitor movement.

Tourists from and around Cooch Behar as well as from Assam visit Rasikbil every winter.

“My daughter’s exams are over, so we came here for a holiday. We visit the mini zoo every year, but this time we noticed many new additions,” said Lataf Hossain, a visitor from Dinhata, on Tuesday.

Foresters plan to bring in more animal species to Rasikbil. “The state government has also written to the Centre to forward a proposal to include Rasikbil in the list of wetland sites under Ramsar,” said a source. Ramsar Sites are wetlands designated for international importance under the Ramsar Convention, 1971.