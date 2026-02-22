It’s official! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is set to tie the knot with actor Vijay Deverakonda, she announced on Sunday, calling it the wedding of “Virosh”.

According to reports, Rashmika and Vijay will tie the knot on February 26.

Sharing details of the wedding invite on her Instagram story, Rashmika wrote, “Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name—you called us “VIROSH.” So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it “The Wedding of VIROSH”. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us—always. Biggest hugs and full love.”

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since the two starred in Geetha Govindam (2018). However, the two never addressed the rumours publicly.

In October 2025, Rashmika got engaged to Vijay. While neither Rashmika nor Vijay made an official announcement about the engagement, Vijay’s team confirmed the news to Hindustan Times.

Rashmika was last seen in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend (2025) alongside Dheekshith Shetty. She also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa in the pipeline.

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse.