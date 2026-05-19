Police seize narcotics in Siliguri and Malda, two held

Police conducted anti-narcotics operations in Darjeeling and Malda districts, made arrests and seized items in the past 24 hours.

Two persons were arrested, allegedly with 1.5kg of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) near PC Mittal Bus Terminus on Sevoke Road in Siliguri on Sunday night. Minajur Rahman from Malda and MD Sagir of Naxalbari are the duo arrested by police.

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Police sources said Rahman had brought the narcotics from Malda to Naxalbari, from where both reached the bus terminus for a delivery deal.

“The two were waiting for a customer when our team caught them red-handed,” a senior police officer said.

In Malda, police seized a substantial quantity of narcotics — both processed and underprocessed — along with firearms, ammunition and magazines on Sunday night.

Anupam Singh, the superintendent of police, said a special team from Kaliachak police station raided a house at Dakshin Laxmipur village in Imamjagir.

The police recovered over 3kg of under-processed narcotics and 327 grams of processed brown sugar. The estimated value of the contraband is over ₹1 crore.

Two seven mm pistols, two magazines and four rounds of live cartridges were also seized. Sahadat Sheikh, the house owner, and his associate Ibrahim Sheikh were arrested.